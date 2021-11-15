FY2021 EPS Estimates for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Lifted by B. Riley

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IN8bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. IN8bio accounts for 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.37% of IN8bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

