FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

