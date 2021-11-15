FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

PAAS opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

