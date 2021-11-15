FY2021 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Boosted by Analyst

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SLNO stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $309,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

