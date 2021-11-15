FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

