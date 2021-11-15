FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

