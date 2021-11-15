FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.59). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.