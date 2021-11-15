FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

TSE:SIS opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,912,500. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,300 over the last three months.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.71%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.