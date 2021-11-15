FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of -0.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

