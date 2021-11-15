G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Short Interest Up 13,950.0% in October

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 13,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

