Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GANX opened at $8.25 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GANX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gain Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gain Therapeutics worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

