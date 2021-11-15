Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 5.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 1,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 843,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

