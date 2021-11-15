General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145,016 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

