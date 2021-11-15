GenesisX Market Cap Reaches $71,505.86 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $71,505.86 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,071,526 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.