Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $87.37

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.37, but opened at $81.62. Gentherm shares last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 2,155 shares trading hands.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Gentherm by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

