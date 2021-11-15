Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down to $87.37

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.37, but opened at $81.62. Gentherm shares last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 2,155 shares trading hands.
THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Gentherm by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 124,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
