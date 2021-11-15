Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,240 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

