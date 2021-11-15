Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,688 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2,970.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 192,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPX opened at $13.63 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

