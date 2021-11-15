Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTS International were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 81.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTS International in the second quarter worth about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

FTS International stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

