Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,687 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CorMedix by 17.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorMedix alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.27 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.