Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $279.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

