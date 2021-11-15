Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 726,749 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.52 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

