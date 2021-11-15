GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.05. GeoPark shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 539 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in GeoPark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.