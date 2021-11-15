George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.77. George Weston has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

