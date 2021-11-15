GigInternational1, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 15th

GigInternational1’s (NASDAQ:GIWWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 15th. GigInternational1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of GigInternational1’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GIWWU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. GigInternational1 has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

