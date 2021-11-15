Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 34,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

