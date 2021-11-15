Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Glanbia to a hold rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

GLAPF stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

