Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLAPF stock remained flat at $$15.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Several analysts recently commented on GLAPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

