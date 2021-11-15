Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $201.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,265. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.