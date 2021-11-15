GoHelpFund Market Capitalization Tops $23,987.37 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $23,987.37 and $14,935.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00073292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,008.07 or 1.00272886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.18 or 0.07124859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

