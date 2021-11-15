Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 341,284 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

