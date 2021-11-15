Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 101.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

