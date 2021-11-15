Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PriceSmart worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.50 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,433,083.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,618.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,184. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.