Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 323,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.10 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.