Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of CBIZ worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

