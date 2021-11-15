Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LE opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $933.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

