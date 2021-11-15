Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 367,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.