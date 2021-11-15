Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 323,096 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 323,096 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ADT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 619,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

