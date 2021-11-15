Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 93,513 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.