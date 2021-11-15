Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $65,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

