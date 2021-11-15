Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.58

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 12595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

