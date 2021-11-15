Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of GRPH opened at $12.17 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

