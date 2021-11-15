Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

