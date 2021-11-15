Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRN. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

