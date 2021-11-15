Gridcoin (GRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,459.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $11,459.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Get Gridcoin alerts:

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 428,022,960 coins and its circulating supply is 397,369,928 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

