Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

GRTS stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.