Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 34,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Groupon worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $817.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

