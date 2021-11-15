Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%.

NASDAQ GURE opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

