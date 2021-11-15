H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY remained flat at $$28.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million. Research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

