Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Handshake has a total market cap of $175.56 million and $1.11 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,030.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.62 or 0.07085312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.58 or 0.01037324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00421610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00272936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00256691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004475 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 439,145,586 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

