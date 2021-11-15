Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

